Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha’s Intervention Leads to Arrest in Alleged Attempted Murder Case; Protests Erupt Over Husband’s Detention

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 21, 2025: The intervention of State Chief Minister Dr. Manik Sarkar led to the arrest of Bikash Debnath on charges of torturing his minor wife Arpita Acharya in Kalyanpur’s Deocherra under Khowai district. He has been accused of attempting to burn her alive for giving birth to a daughter.

Sources revealed that Arpita and Bikash had married about three years back after a love affair. Initially, their married life was smooth, but trouble began after the birth of their daughter. Allegedly, about a year and a half back, Bikash attempted to set Arpita on fire leaving her critically injured. She was admitted to GB Hospital, but due to financial constraints, her father Abhijit Acharya was unable to continue her treatment. Since then, Arpita had been living with her father in Pratapgarh.

On Thursday, seeking justice and medical aid Arpita holding her baby in her arms staged a protest outside the Chief Minister’s residence in Agartala’s Laxmi Narayan Bari Road. “I want justice and proper treatment,” she pleaded. Upon receiving the news, Chief Minister Sarkar immediately directed the police to take action. Officer-in-Charge of East Agartala Police Station Rana Chatterjee along with other personnel reached the spot. Arpita was later sent to her father’s house and admitted to GB Hospital for treatment.

However, Arpita’s mother expressed concerns over inadequate medical care. “Even after the Chief Minister’s intervention, my daughter is only being given saline. This is not proper treatment,” she alleged.

Meanwhile, the arrest of Bikash Debnath sparked protests in Deocherra. On Friday, villagers staged a demonstration outside Kalyanpur Police Station, claiming that Arpita had staged the incident. “Bikash is innocent. The fire was accidental and he is being framed unfairly,” a protester stated urging the state government to intervene and release him.

Following a written complaint filed by Arpita’s father at East Agartala Women’s Police Station on March 16, Kalyanpur police arrested Bikash under Sections 85 and 109 of the Indian Penal Code and presented him before Khowai Court. Sub-Divisional Police Officer Panna Lal Sen confirmed, “A zero FIR has been registered at Kalyanpur Police Station, and a thorough investigation is underway.”