Tripura Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy Presents ₹32,423.44 Crore Budget for 2025-26, Focus on Capital Expenditure and Women Empowerment

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 21, 2025: Tripura’s Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy on Friday presented the state budget for the financial year 2025-26, proposing an expenditure of ₹32,423.44 crore. The budget outlines a fiscal deficit of ₹429.56 crore while placing strong emphasis on capital expenditure and inclusive growth.

“The government remains committed to economic development and social welfare. This budget reflects our vision for inclusive progress without imposing any new tax burden on the people,” said Roy while tabling the budget.

A key highlight of the budget is the significant increase in capital expenditure, pegged at ₹7,903 crore—marking a 19.14% rise compared to the previous year. “Infrastructure and economic growth require sustained investment. By prioritizing capital expenditure, we aim to accelerate development across multiple sectors,” he added.

The state’s own tax revenue is projected at ₹4,010 crore, while non-tax revenue is estimated at ₹504 crore. In comparison, the budget size has expanded by ₹4,618.77 crore from the previous fiscal year’s ₹27,804.67 crore. The revised budget for 2024-25 was ₹30,296.50 crore.

Additionally, the government has introduced several new initiatives focused on inclusive growth and women’s empowerment. “Ensuring financial independence for women and marginalized communities is at the core of this budget. We are rolling out targeted programs to uplift these sections,” Roy emphasized.

Despite the increase in expenditure, the government has maintained a steady fiscal approach, keeping the deficit at ₹429.56 crore. Analysts suggest that the rising capital expenditure will boost long-term economic growth while maintaining fiscal prudence.

With a strong focus on development, the government aims to balance growth with financial stability, ensuring progress across all sectors without introducing additional tax burdens on citizens.