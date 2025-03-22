Manipur Police Arrest Seven Militants In Multiple Operations

NET Web Desk

In a series of counter-insurgency operations, Manipur Police arrested seven active cadres belonging to different militant outfits from various locations in the state.

In a major breakthrough, three active members of Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP-Apunba) were apprehended from their residences in Imphal West district. The arrested individuals were identified as Mutum Jackson Meitei (20) of Lamdeng Thongkhong, Akoijam Sanjoy Singh (19) of Iroisemba Mayai Leikai, and Nongthombam Gopen Singh (59) of Phumlou Siphai. Security forces recovered a cache of arms from their possession, including an INSAS rifle with a loaded magazine, a 9mm pistol with ammunition, two air guns, a double-barrel gun, a body part of a Lathode gun, and several defective magazines of different firearms.

In a separate operation, a joint team of Manipur Police and Assam Rifles arrested Thangmangjam Naoba Singh alias Pamuba (28) of Mayang Langjing Tamang Awang Leikai from Mayang Langjing Bazar. He was reportedly involved in extorting money from stone crushers, shops, and the general public by issuing threats and monetary demands on behalf of the KCP-PWG outfit.

Another successful operation led to the arrest of Ningthoujam Sundar Singh alias Ningthouba alias Yening (24), an active cadre of the People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak-Progressive (PREPAK-Pro). He was nabbed from Moirang Lamkhai, Churachandpur Parking in Bishnupur District. A mobile phone and an Airtel SIM card were seized from him.

Security forces also arrested Nongthombam Kenedy Meitei alias Heiba (39), an active cadre of PREPAK, from Khurai Chingangbam Leikai in Imphal East District. He was reportedly involved in extorting money from the public.

In another operation, Laishram Romen Meitei (46), an active member of the Revolutionary People’s Front/People’s Liberation Army (RPF/PLA), was apprehended from Uchol Makha Leikai in Imphal East District. He was also engaged in extortion activities. Security forces recovered a mobile phone and a wallet from his possession.

The arrests mark a significant success in Manipur’s ongoing fight against insurgent groups and their extortion rackets. Security forces continue to intensify operations to curb militant activities in the region.