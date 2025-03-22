Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Tripura: BSF Seizes Contraband Worth Over ₹54 Lakh Along Indo-Bangladesh Border

NET Web Desk

Agartala, Mar 22: The Border Security Force (BSF) in Tripura thwarted multiple smuggling attempts along the Indo-Bangladesh border, seizing contraband worth ₹54,40,748 in separate operations.

BSF personnel confiscated ganja, Phensedyl, Eskuff, basmati rice, cigarettes, and mobile displays valued at ₹48,55,236. In another operation, they rescued cattle and seized contraband, including ganja, Phensedyl, liquor, and other smuggled goods worth ₹5,85,512.

The BSF has intensified border surveillance to curb smuggling activities in the region.

