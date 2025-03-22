Arunachal Pradesh Seeks Central Support For Urban Infrastructure Development

NET Web Desk

Itanagar, March 22: In a bid to accelerate urban development in Arunachal Pradesh, Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) Mayor Tamme Phassang, along with Urban Development & Urban Local Bodies (UD&ULB) Minister Balo Raja, met Union Minister of Housing & Urban Affairs (MoHUA) Manohar Lal Khattar in New Delhi on Friday.

During the meeting, the delegation presented an overview of ongoing development projects and highlighted key issues related to urban infrastructure, housing, and sanitation in the state. They called for central government assistance in addressing challenges related to urban planning, solid waste management, and road infrastructure in Itanagar and other urban areas of the state.

Mayor Phassang urged the Union Minister for continued financial and technical support for various ongoing projects, including the development of drainage systems, smart city initiatives, and enhanced urban connectivity. The Mayor emphasized the need for comprehensive assistance to ensure the modernization and sustainable growth of Itanagar.

Union Minister Khattar assured the delegation of full support from the central government, committing to provide necessary resources for Arunachal Pradesh’s urban development needs. He also encouraged active collaboration between the state government and the Ministry for more effective implementation of urban policies.

Additionally, the delegation held discussions with Additional Secretary of MoHUA, S.P. Singh, and Joint Director Dillion to expedite pending projects and streamline coordination between the state and central governments.