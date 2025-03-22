CM Dr Manik Saha Seeks Reliance’s Support for ‘Viksit Tripura,’ Reliance Jio Team Explores Investment Opportunities

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 22, 2025: Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha, during his recent meetings with Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, in Mumbai and at the Advantage Assam 2.0 summit in Guwahati, urged Reliance to support the vision of a Viksit Tripura.

Following Ambani’s assurance, a high-level team from Reliance Jio, led by the Business Head for the North Eastern Zone, visited Tripura to explore investment opportunities in key sectors. “We are keenly looking at Tripura’s potential in IT and IT-enabled services, Data Centres, Natural Gas exploration, and fertiliser production,” said a Reliance official. Other focus areas include petroleum, ethanol production from bamboo, rubber wood furniture, agro-food processing, and tourism.

Expressing optimism about the collaboration, CM Saha stated, “Reliance’s interest in Tripura, particularly in the IT sector, is truly exciting. We look forward to transforming the state’s future together with their support.”