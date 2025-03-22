Himanta Biswa Sarma Inspects Proposed Site For New Assam Assembly Building In Dibrugarh

NET Web Desk

Dibrugarh, Mar 22: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the proposed site for the new Assam Legislative Assembly building and MLA hostel at Khanikar, Dibrugarh, on Friday. Sarma was accompanied by Dibrugarh MLA and Minister Prasanta Phukan during the inspection.

Sarma had announced earlier this year that Dibrugarh, located around 450 km from Guwahati, would be developed as the second capital of Assam within the next three years. The Chief Minister confirmed that work on the new assembly complex is set to begin by the end of 2025, with the goal of modernizing the city and revitalizing its historical significance.

The proposed assembly building will accommodate 160 MLAs and their quarters, with construction expected to be completed by the end of 2027. The tender process for the project will commence in May. In addition, two sessions of the Assam Legislative Assembly will be held in Dibrugarh, while the remaining sessions will be held in Guwahati. Plans also include building a 75-room circuit house for government officials near the assembly complex.

During his visit, Sarma also reviewed the progress of the Khanikar stadium construction. He chaired a meeting with officials from the Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation and other relevant departments to address artificial flooding in the city. Sarma directed officials to expedite flood mitigation projects and emphasized the importance of efficiency and accountability in their execution. The government is committed to improving Dibrugarh’s urban infrastructure and addressing flooding issues.