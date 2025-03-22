Manipur: 27 Myanmar Nationals Including Minor Deported By Indian Authorities

NET Web Desk

A total of 27 Myanmar nationals, including a minor, were deported to Myanmar by Indian authorities at the Moreh Gate check post bridge today.

According to official sources, the deportees had entered India illegally and were detained at the foreign detention centre at Sajiwa Jail in Imphal. After completing their jail terms, they were repatriated as per legal procedures.

The handover took place at the Indo-Myanmar Friendship Bridge in Moreh, where Indian government officials formally transferred them to Myanmar immigration officers. The process was conducted in the presence of officials from the District Administration, Tengnoupal, Moreh Police, Indian immigration authorities, and personnel from the 5 Assam Rifles.