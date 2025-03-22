Manipur: Five-Member Supreme Court Judges Delegation Arrives In Imphal

NET Web Desk

A five-member delegation of Supreme Court judges, led by Justice BR Gavai, arrived in Imphal, Manipur, on Saturday to assess the situation and oversee relief efforts in the violence-affected state. The delegation includes Justices Surya Kant, Vikram Nath, MM Sundresh, KV Viswanathan, and N Kotishwar.

Upon their arrival, one of the judges expressed, “We have just come and are looking forward to the visit. We are very happy to be here.”

During their visit, Justice Gavai, who also serves as the Executive Chairman of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), will virtually inaugurate legal and medical camps across all districts of Manipur. The delegation will also launch new legal aid clinics in Imphal East, Imphal West, and Ukhrul districts. Additionally, essential relief materials will be distributed to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), and legal services camps will connect IDPs with government welfare programs, ensuring access to healthcare, pensions, and identity document reconstruction.

The visit follows concerns raised by Congress MP Jairam Ramesh, who welcomed the decision but criticized the delay in imposing President’s Rule in the state, despite the Supreme Court’s earlier observation about the breakdown of constitutional machinery in August 2023.

The violence between the Hindu Meitei and Christian Kuki communities, which began on May 3, 2023, led to widespread unrest and prompted the central government to deploy paramilitary forces to restore order.