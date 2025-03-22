Sikkim To Host Civil-Military Fusion Week In April

NET Web Desk

Gangtok, Mar 22: The Sikkim government and the Indian Army are set to organize the Civil-Military Fusion Week in mid-April to strengthen coordination between the armed forces and the civil administration. A preparatory meeting was held at the Tashiling Secretariat on Friday, chaired by Chief Secretary R. Telang and attended by Major General M. S. Rathore, General Officer Commanding of the Black Cat Division, along with senior Army officers and state officials.

The event aims to integrate resources, expertise, and infrastructure for national development, security, and disaster preparedness. The meeting also discussed the ‘Rashtra Nirman: Veteran Ki Sajhedari’ initiative, which focuses on recognizing Army veterans’ contributions and exploring their role in nation-building.

The Chief Secretary highlighted the importance of collaboration between civil agencies and the armed forces, with Major General Rathore reaffirming the Army’s commitment to the initiative.