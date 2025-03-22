Tripura Assembly Congratulates Astronauts Sunita Williams & Butch Wilmore, and Cricket Teams on Historic Achievements

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 22, 2025: The Tripura Legislative Assembly extended its heartfelt congratulations to astronauts Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore, and their colleagues for their successful return to Earth. Additionally, the Assembly lauded the Indian cricket team for clinching the ICC Champions Trophy-2025 and the Indian U-19 women’s cricket team for winning the 2025 T20 World Cup.

Presiding over the session, Assembly Speaker Biswabandhu Sen highlighted the remarkable achievement of Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams and her colleague Butch Wilmore, who safely returned from the International Space Station (ISS) last Wednesday. “Their return after spending 286 days in space is a moment of immense pride for the world and a special milestone for India. Their success has opened new frontiers in space exploration and technological advancements,” said Sen.

Turning to cricket, the Speaker praised the Indian men’s cricket team for securing their third Champions Trophy title by defeating New Zealand by four wickets. “Under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, the team delivered an exceptional performance. The thrilling moment came when Ravindra Jadeja struck the winning boundary, bringing immense joy to millions of Indians,” he remarked.

Similarly, the Indian U-19 women’s cricket team was applauded for its stellar performance in the 2025 T20 World Cup final held in Potchefstroom, South Africa, on February 2. “The young Indian squad demonstrated extraordinary skill, defeating South Africa by nine wickets to claim the championship. Special recognition goes to Gangadi Trisha, who was named Player of the Match and the Series for her outstanding contribution,” Sen added.

The Tripura Assembly extended best wishes to the astronauts and cricketers for their future endeavors, emphasizing that these victories symbolize India’s excellence in science, technology, and sports.