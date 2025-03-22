Tripura Assembly Witnesses Debate Over Roman Script for Kokborok Language; CM Dr Manik Saha Assures Solution

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 22, 2025: The issue of using the Roman script for the Kokborok language was prominently raised in the state assembly during the budget session on Friday afternoon. Tipra Motha MLA Ranjit Debbarma brought the matter to the Chief Minister’s attention, seeking the government’s stance on the long-standing demand of the Kokborok-speaking community. Additionally, Forest Minister Animesh Debbarma urged the Chief Minister to take necessary steps to address the community’s concerns.

Responding to the issue, the Chief Minister assured that the government would find a solution through proper discussions. “This government is committed to resolving the concerns of the people. We respect the thoughts, language, culture, and traditions of every citizen. There will be no compromise on the future of our students,” she stated firmly.

The Chief Minister further highlighted that the matter had been debated several times in the past. “There have been extensive discussions on why the Roman script should be preferred over Devanagari. However, no final decision was reached. Some leaders even launched movements and met with me regarding this demand. The script issue was also included in the tripartite agreement signed in Delhi. We must consider all aspects before reaching a resolution,” she said.

Clarifying the government’s approach, she reiterated that there was no objection to the Kokborok script, recognizing its indigenous status. “We are a government of solutions, and we respect all communities’ traditions and languages. We want to arrive at a final solution that is fair and beneficial to all,” she assured.

The Chief Minister also provided statistical insights into the educational impact of the script issue, revealing that out of 1,412 students registered for CBSE exams this year, 1,339 appeared, while 73 were absent. “If the invigilators can provide proper guidance, there should be no difficulties for the students. We will not allow any compromise on their education or future,” she emphasized.

Further, she urged the Kokborok-speaking community to explore alternative possibilities, including the development of an indigenous script. “If the script is indigenous, it will facilitate its inclusion in the 8th Schedule of the Constitution,” she suggested, signaling a broader vision for the linguistic and cultural preservation of Kokborok.

With the issue now gaining renewed attention in the assembly, stakeholders are keenly awaiting further steps from the government in addressing this longstanding demand.