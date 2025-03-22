Tripura Contractual Employees Demand Regularization; Advocate Puroshuttam Roy Barman Backs Protest

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 22, 2025: The Tripura Aniyamita Karmachari Mancha (Contractual Employees Organization) has sought an official meeting with the Chief Secretary of Tripura on March 3, 2025 to submit a memorandum demanding the regularization of nearly 40,000 irregular employees working across government departments.

“These employees have been serving for decades without any job security. They deserve justice and fair compensation,” stated Advocate Puroshuttam Roy Bamran expressing his support for the cause in a press conference at Agartala Press Club on Saturday.

According to the representation submitted to the Chief Secretary, these irregular employees include Daily Rated Workers (DRW), Casual, Contingent, Part-Time Workers (PTW), Pump Operators, and Permanent Labourers. Many have been working for over 20 to 30 years without being regularized, despite performing duties equivalent to Group C and Group D employees.

Highlighting past policy decisions, the memorandum pointed out that the government had earlier regularized irregular employees engaged before March 31, 2003, with Finance Department approval. However, those employed after this date were also eligible for regularization upon completing ten years of service. The policy extended to Part-Time Workers, allowing them to be declared as DRWs.

“Shockingly, this policy was repealed on August 31, 2018, leaving thousands in a state of uncertainty,” said Roy Bamran. “They are forced to work for meager wages, deprived of benefits that permanent employees enjoy.”

The organization has urged the government to reinstate a transparent policy for regularization. “We expect the administration to listen to their plight and take necessary steps,” the advocate emphasized.

The memorandum submission is scheduled for March 3, 2025, with hopes that the government will reconsider its stance for the welfare of thousands of struggling workers.