Tripura: Cyclothon in Agartala Marks World Water Day, Promotes Water Conservation

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 22, 2025: Agartala witnessed a spirited observance of World Water Day as the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) and PWD Drinking Water & Sanitation (DWS), Government of Tripura, organized a Cyclothon Rally in collaboration with the Agartala Cycloholics Foundation. The event themed “Glacier Preservation, Har Ghar Jal,” carried the impactful slogan, “If There is Water, There is a Future.”

Flagged off by Rajiv Majumdar, Chief Engineer, PWD DWS and Palash Ghosh, senior delegate, the rally saw the participation of 30 cyclists, who pedaled across key routes in Agartala, displaying vibrant placards promoting water conservation, glacier protection, and the Jal Jeevan Mission’s vision of tap water for every household.

Addressing the gathering, Shri Majumdar emphasized the urgent need for collective efforts in preserving water resources, stating, “Glacier conservation is crucial for securing our water supply. Every drop matters, and every effort counts.”

The Agartala Cycloholics Foundation, an active cycling community promoting eco-friendly initiatives since 2016, played a key role in organizing the rally. Their participation infused the event with an environmental consciousness, encouraging citizens to adopt cycling as a green mode of transport while advocating for sustainable water management.

As cyclists moved through the city, onlookers paused to engage with the awareness messages, turning the rally into a mobile campaign for water conservation. The event underscored the significance of community-driven action in addressing climate challenges and ensuring water security for future generations.

This World Water Day, Agartala rode together with a common pledge—Preserve Water, Preserve Life.