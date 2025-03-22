Tripura Police Seize Yaba Tablets Worth ₹5.50 Crore, Three Arrested

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 22, 2025: In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, Tripura Police arrested three individuals after seizing banned Yaba tablets worth ₹5.50 crore from their possession, officials said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided a hotel in Agartala late Friday night and discovered 1.10 lakh Yaba tablets, also known as the “crazy drug,” concealed in a trolley bag. “During the search operation, we recovered the contraband from the possession of the accused. The market value of the seized narcotics is estimated at ₹5.50 crore,” said West Tripura Superintendent of Police Kiran Kumar.

Yaba tablets, a potent mix of methamphetamine and caffeine, are banned in India due to their highly addictive nature. The arrested individuals, hailing from Kamalpur subdivision in Tripura, have been taken into police custody for further interrogation. “One of them was already wanted in drug smuggling cases,” Kumar added.

Authorities have intensified their crackdown on drug networks in the region, with further investigations underway to trace the supply chain.