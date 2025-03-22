Tripura: TISF’s Indefinite Highway Blockade Sparks Chaos, Public Suffering Mounts

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 22, 2025: The Tripura Indigenous Students’ Forum (TISF) has launched an indefinite blockade of the national highway across the state, demanding the adoption of the Roman script for the Kokborok language. The agitation, which started on Friday has plunged various parts of the state into turmoil causing severe hardships for commuters.

Despite an agreement signed by Tipra Matha Dal supremo Maharaja Pradyot Kishore Debbarma with the central government, TISF workers continue their protest, escalating tensions. “We are determined to fight for our linguistic rights. The government must acknowledge our demand,” said a TISF leader at one of the blockade sites.

The impact of the blockade has been severe, with students appearing for exams and daily commuters bearing the brunt of the disruption. Long queues of goods-laden trucks, stretching up to 45 kilometers in Teliamura, have brought transportation to a standstill. “We are stuck here for hours with perishable goods, and there is no solution in sight,” lamented a truck driver. Ambulances carrying critical patients have also been caught in the blockade, posing serious risks to those in need of urgent medical care.

On Saturday, the situation remained tense, especially in Baramura and Bishramganj, where the blockade continued. Passengers traveling from Sonamura towards Agartala were stranded, while office-goers found themselves stuck on the roads for prolonged hours. In Bishramganj, police attempted to clear the blockade—removing tree logs and bricks used to obstruct the highway—leading to heated confrontations. “We had to intervene to restore normalcy, but the situation remains volatile,” said a police official.

Despite widespread disruption, the administration has yet to take decisive action, fueling frustration among the public. “The government must act immediately; we cannot suffer like this every day,” said a distressed commuter. As the indefinite blockade drags on, the state remains on edge, with no resolution in sight.