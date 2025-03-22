Tripura: Twipra Students’ Federation Calls for Protest in Agartala, Warns of Major Disruptions Over Roman Script Demand for Kokborok

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 22, 2025: Agartala is set to witness fresh protests as the Twipra Students’ Federation (TSF) has called for a massive gathering at the Gandhi statue near the Circuit House on Monday (March 24) demanding the use of the Roman script for the Kokborok language. The agitation is expected to disrupt movement across various parts of the city, with fears of road blockades at the beginning of the week.

Speaking to media personnel in Agartala city on Saturday, TSF vice-president John Debbarma declared that the national highway would remain blocked until Monday to pressurize the government. “The state government is continuously ignoring the just demands of the Tiprasa people. We have had to resort to protests multiple times, but the administration remains unmoved,” a TSF spokesperson said. “If the Tripura government had peacefully accepted our demand for the Roman script in Kokborok, there would have been no need for such demonstrations.”

The student leaders assured that the blockade would be peaceful, allowing ambulances and emergency services to function unhindered. “We are not stopping ambulances or essential services. We urge the general public to support us and join the bandh peacefully,” the spokesperson added.

Reiterating their stance, the TSF leaders emphasized that their movement has always been peaceful and will continue in the same manner. “The fight for our linguistic rights will not stop. We will continue this struggle until our voices are heard,” they asserted.