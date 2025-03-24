Arunachal’s Kipa Mero Wins Gold At Khelo India Para Games In New Delhi

NET Web Desk

Itanagar, Mar 24: Kipa Mero of Arunachal clinched the gold medal in the javelin throw event at the Khelo India Para Games 2025 in New Delhi on Sunday.

Competing in the F13 category, Mero secured first place with a throw of 22.46 meters, chef de mission Nada Apa informed.

Likha Ako, also from Arunachal, finished sixth in the same event with a throw of 14.96 meters. The silver and bronze medals went to Gangavva Neelap Harijar from Karnataka and Rajashri Shankar Kasdeka from Maharashtra, respectively.

In other events, Lokam Angam (F11) of Arunachal secured the sixth position in women’s shot put with a throw of 3.86 meters, while Mala Cheri (F47) finished fifth in the 200-meter race with a time of 37.47 seconds.