Arunachal’s Wanglem Joham Wins Gold At All India Police Shooting Competition 2025

Itanagar, Mar 24: Havaldar Wanglem Joham from Wanu Village in Longding district won a gold medal in the 300-yard shooting competition at the 25th All India Police Shooting Competition 2025, held in Tamil Nadu.

Arunachal Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein congratulated Joham, stating that his dedication and hard work had once again brought glory to the state. He added that Joham’s success would inspire the youth to strive for excellence in various fields.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu also praised Joham’s achievement, calling it a “golden triumph” and a proud moment for Arunachal Pradesh. He wished Joham further success in future competitions.

The 25th All India Police Shooting Competition 2025 featured marksmen from police and security forces across the country.