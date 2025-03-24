Manipur: Enforcement Drive In Tamenglong Targets Pharmacies, Tobacco Sales Under Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan

NET Web Desk

In a significant step toward curbing substance abuse and ensuring public health safety, the district administration of Tamenglong, in collaboration with the Health, Education, and Social Welfare Departments, conducted an enforcement drive today under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan.

Led by Dr. Namjubou Daimai, Medical Officer and Nodal Officer of the National Tobacco Control Programme (NTCP), along with Officer In-Charge L. Simon of Tamenglong Police Station, and other district officials, the drive focused on regulating pharmacies and monitoring the illegal sale of tobacco products.

During inspections of 32 pharmacies, alarming lapses in compliance were found—only one had a CCTV system, and merely three held valid operating licenses. Several pharmacy owners voiced frustration, attributing the issue to their license renewal requests being rejected at the state level. Dr. Daimai stressed the importance of adhering to regulations, particularly regarding the sale of restricted medications.

“Pharmacists must not sell to minors, and H Schedule drugs, including sedatives and antibiotics, should only be dispensed with a valid doctor’s prescription,” he emphasized.

Additionally, concerns were raised over local physicians prescribing medications with significant side effects, prompting a call for stricter adherence to prescription guidelines. Pharmacists were also warned to install CCTV systems and renew their licenses to avoid legal action.

The team further inspected shops within 100 meters of educational institutions, uncovering violations of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), 2003. Banned items such as gutkha and other tobacco products were confiscated, and shopkeepers were reminded to display “Tobacco-Free Zone” signage as mandated by law.

Covering key areas from Medical Gate to Council Junction and District Hospital, Duigailong, the drive aimed not only at enforcing laws but also at raising awareness on substance abuse and public health safety. Authorities reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring a healthier environment for the community through continued enforcement and awareness initiatives.