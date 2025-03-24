Manipur: Security Forces Arrest Two Arambai Tenggol Members After Clash With UNLF(P)

NET Web Desk

Security forces on Sunday arrested two individuals linked to the militant outfit Arambai Tenggol (AT) in connection with the violent clash between AT and UNLF(P) at Kongpal Khong, Imphal East on Saturday. The arrested individuals have been identified as Kshetrimayum Nikhil Singh (28) of Sajiwa Jail, Imphal East District, and Yumnam Pringanba Singh (23) of Moirangkampu Sajeb Awang Leikai, Imphal East District.

According to a statement by Manipur Police, raids are currently underway to apprehend other individuals involved in the incident. It was also confirmed that four members of UNLF(P) had already been arrested on Saturday.

The violence erupted when a group of 15 to 20 armed men, suspected to be from Arambai Tenggol, stormed the residence of an alleged UNLF(P) functionary, Irengbam Nandakumar Singh alias Tonsana (56), at Kongpal Chingangbam Leikai near Kongpal Thong. A physical altercation broke out, during which four UNLF(P) cadres sustained injuries from blunt weapons. Reports also indicated that gunshots were exchanged between the two groups.

Security forces rushed to the scene immediately, detaining the four injured UNLF(P) cadres and transporting them to a hospital for treatment. Their condition was later reported to be stable, with no gunshot wounds.

As part of the follow-up action, security forces conducted a raid at the Arambai Tenggol Unit-17 office in Khurai under Porompat Police Station, Imphal East District. The raid led to the seizure of several incriminating items, weapons and accessories, including an INSAS bayonet, .303 bayonets, and swords; wireless communication equipment and ammunition, including 103 used cartridges and one live round, approximately 15 grams of a substance suspected to be heroin, various incriminating documents, including diaries and letterheads associated with Arambai Tenggol .

Security forces continue their operations to track down other suspects involved in the clash. Authorities have assured that strict action will be taken against those engaging in militant activities, ensuring law and order in the region.