Meghalaya: Assam Rifles Celebrates 190th Raising Day In Shillong

Shillong, Mar 24: Assam Rifles commemorated its 190th Raising Day on Monday with a dignified ceremony in Shillong. The event featured a tribute at the War Memorial, where Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera, Director General of Assam Rifles, along with all ranks, honored the brave personnel who made the ultimate sacrifice for the nation.

The ceremony acknowledged the Force’s crucial role in combating insurgency in the North East and Kashmir. A major highlight was the presentation of the prestigious DGAR Banner for 2023-24, with 4 Assam Rifles securing the top honor, followed by 3 Assam Rifles and 36 Assam Rifles.

In addition, the event recognized the accomplishments of Assam Rifles in 2024-25, including awards, citations, and outstanding performances in sports, further celebrating the force’s continued commitment to national security and excellence.