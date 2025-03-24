Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Meghalaya: KSU Plans To Seek Political Support For Removal Of NEHU Vice Chancellor

No Comments
Posted in Featured, Meghalaya, Northeast
NET Web Desk

Shillong, Mar 24: The Khasi Student Union (KSU) has announced plans to garner support from state political leaders in a bid to pressure the Centre into removing Prabha Shankar Shukla, the Vice Chancellor of North Eastern Hill University (NEHU), amid an ongoing stalemate.

KSU General Secretary Donald V. Thabah revealed that the union would be meeting with Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, Cabinet Ministers, Members of Parliament, and other concerned leaders to address the Centre’s inaction regarding their demand for Shukla’s removal.

Thabah reiterated the union’s strong opposition to Shukla’s return to the campus, expressing disbelief that he is still attempting to re-enter the university despite widespread opposition from various sections of the community.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles
Related News