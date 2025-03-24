Meghalaya: KSU Plans To Seek Political Support For Removal Of NEHU Vice Chancellor

NET Web Desk

Shillong, Mar 24: The Khasi Student Union (KSU) has announced plans to garner support from state political leaders in a bid to pressure the Centre into removing Prabha Shankar Shukla, the Vice Chancellor of North Eastern Hill University (NEHU), amid an ongoing stalemate.

KSU General Secretary Donald V. Thabah revealed that the union would be meeting with Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, Cabinet Ministers, Members of Parliament, and other concerned leaders to address the Centre’s inaction regarding their demand for Shukla’s removal.

Thabah reiterated the union’s strong opposition to Shukla’s return to the campus, expressing disbelief that he is still attempting to re-enter the university despite widespread opposition from various sections of the community.