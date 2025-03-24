Mizoram Celebrates World Water Day 2025 With Focus On Glacier Preservation

NET Web Desk

Aizawl, Mar 24: The Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) and Central YMA jointly organized the World Water Day 2025 celebration on March 24 at Vanapa Hall in Aizawl, with a special focus on the theme of “Glacier Preservation.” The event, observed globally on March 22, aimed to raise awareness on water conservation, sustainable water management, and climate change.

Prof. Lalnilawma, the Minister of PHED, graced the occasion as the chief guest. In his address, he underscored the urgent need to address water scarcity, which has become evident even at the onset of summer. “We’re experiencing water scarcity even at the beginning of summer, and it’s crucial we find solutions to this issue,” he stated. Lalnilawma also highlighted the ongoing water conservation initiatives in Mizoram, particularly the Village WATSAN Committee’s efforts in conserving water catchment areas at the village level. Additionally, he acknowledged the contribution of individuals who have donated land for water conservation, totaling 65.5 tin (a traditional unit of land measurement).

The grand celebration at Vanapa Hall featured an inaugural speech by Mrs. Teresy Vanlalhruaii, Secretary of PHED, and a theme speech by Prof. Lalnuntluanga, Vice President of the Central YMA. Er. H. Duhkima, Engineer-in-Chief of PHED, also addressed the gathering. The event included various competitions, such as Reels Making, Poetry, and Online Slogan contests, with winners receiving prizes during the distribution ceremony. Er. Lalropuia, Director of the Project Management Unit at PHED, delivered the vote of thanks.

As part of the World Water Day observance, Mizoram launched statewide awareness campaigns, talk shows, and community cleanup initiatives aimed at preserving catchment areas in several villages. The celebration highlighted the importance of both local and global efforts to protect water resources for future generations.