Nagaland Governord Union Minister Raksha Nikhil Khadse Discuss State Issues

Kohima, Mar 24: Nagaland Governor La Ganesan and Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Nikhil Khadse met on Sunday at Raj Bhavan to discuss key issues concerning the state.

Khadse expressed her appreciation for the Governor’s hospitality and the opportunity to engage in discussions on various state matters.

Following the meeting, she visited the Kohima War Cemetery to pay tribute to soldiers who lost their lives during World War II. She also toured Khonoma Village, known for its cultural heritage and commitment to environmental conservation.

