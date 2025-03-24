Security Forces Arrest Eight Militants In Manipur, Seize Weapons And Ammunition

NET Web Desk

In a series of counter-insurgency operations, security forces in Manipur arrested eight individuals involved in extortion and militant activities across different districts.

In Imphal West District, three individuals were arrested from Lamdeng Khunou under Lamsang Police Station for their involvement in extortion and abduction under the name of the proscribed group KCP (PWG). The arrested individuals were identified as Wahengbam Wanglen Meitei (22), Moirangthem Changkhonba Singh (18), and Khundongbam Meghachandra Singh (19).

In a separate operation, security forces apprehended three active cadres of PREPAK (Pro) from Kumbi Terakhong under Kumbi Police Station, Bishnupur District. The arrested individuals were identified as Oinam Abung Meitei (31), Yumlembam Romesh Singh alias Ratan (47), and RK Navy Meitei (32). A significant cache of arms and ammunition was seized from their possession, including one .303 Light Machine Gun (LMG), two .303 LMG magazines, sixteen .303 live rounds, three 7.62 mm SLR live rounds, one 5.56 mm INSAS live round, one 7.62 mm AK live round and twenty-four Ballister cartridges.

In another incident, Manipur Police arrested an active cadre of the United National Liberation Front (UNLF), Shagolshem Prabin Singh (27), from Ningombam Lamkhai crossing near Punya Toyota Showroom under Singjamei Police Station, Imphal West District. He was allegedly involved in extortion activities targeting transport vehicles.

Additionally, security forces nabbed Md. Taj Khan alias Romen (37), an active member of PREPAK (Pro), from Mantripukhri Bazar near Kalimai Mandir under Heingang Police Station, Imphal East District. Two mobile phones and a wallet were recovered from his possession. He was allegedly engaged in extorting money from shop owners in and around Mantripukhri Bazar, Imphal East District.