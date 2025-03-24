Sikkim’s GI-Tagged Dalle Chilly Exported To Solomon Islands

NET Web Desk

Gangtok, Mar 24: A significant consignment of Sikkim’s GI-tagged Dalle Chilly has been exported to the Solomon Islands, according to an official statement released on Monday.

Known for its intense pungency, vibrant red color, and high nutritional value, Dalle Chilly, also called Fire Ball Chilly or Dalle Khursani, is rich in vitamins A, C, and E, along with potassium.

The shipment, totaling around 15,000 kg, was sourced by Mevedir from farmers and Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) in South Sikkim. Thanks to the GI tag, local farmers were able to secure a premium price of Rs 250-300 per kg, compared to the usual Rs 180-200 per kg, highlighting the economic benefits of GI certification and international trade.

Geographical Indication (GI) tags ensure the uniqueness and quality of region-specific products, and this export marks a growing recognition of Sikkim’s agricultural excellence in global markets.