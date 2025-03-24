Tripura Government Strengthens Linguistic Diversity, Recruitment of 401 Assistant Professors in Progress: CM Dr Manik Saha

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 24, 2025: The Tripura government is ramping up its efforts to boost higher education and promote linguistic diversity in the state, with Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha reaffirming the administration’s commitment to quality education and faculty development.

Addressing the second day of the Tripura Legislative Assembly session, Dr. Saha announced that the recruitment process for 401 Assistant Professors is actively progressing. “The government is taking concrete steps to enhance faculty strength and improve the overall academic environment,” he stated while discussing the Supplementary Demands for Grants for the Financial Year 2024-25, raised by MLAs Gopal Chandra Roy and Sailendra Chandra Nath.

The Chief Minister also underscored the state’s focus on linguistic development, particularly for Kokborok and other minority languages. “For the advancement of Kokborok and other indigenous languages, the government has allocated Rs 2.16 crore, with an additional Rs 52.98 lakh sanctioned for activities such as organizing seminars, workshops, and publishing educational materials,” Dr. Saha elaborated.

Highlighting infrastructure expansion, he noted that Tripura’s Higher Education Department currently oversees 25 degree colleges, 5 professional degree colleges, 6 polytechnic institutes, and 1 technical degree institute. To support operational efficiency, 473 personnel have been engaged through outsourcing, alongside the appointment of 41 Group C employees and 137 Multi-Purpose Workers via JRBT.

Dr. Saha further pointed out that 100 Assistant Professors were recruited in 2022-23, while the hiring process for 201 more is ongoing. Additionally, the finance department has approved the recruitment of 200 more Assistant Professors, reinforcing the government’s long-term vision for higher education.

“The state government remains steadfast in ensuring faculty availability and sustaining quality education. There is no room for budget cuts in these crucial initiatives,” he asserted.