Tripura Records 1,171 Road Accidents in Two Years: CM Dr Manik Saha

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 24, 2025: Altogether 478 lives were lost and 1,250 individuals were injured in 1,171 road accidents in 24 months, claimed Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Monday.

In response to an query raised by MLA Jitendra Chaudhury during the Assembly’s budget session, Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha, who is also the Minister-in-charge of the Home Department revealed alarming statistics on road accidents in the state.

“Between March 2023 and February 2025, Tripura recorded a total of 1,171 road accidents,” Dr. Saha stated. “These incidents resulted in the tragic loss of 478 lives and left 1,250 individuals injured.”

Addressing measures taken to curb road accidents, Dr. Saha emphasized the government’s commitment to road safety. “We have implemented a series of initiatives to prevent such incidents,” he said. These measures include:

Regular Vehicle Checks: “Vehicles on national and state highways are routinely inspected, and prosecution reports are filed against violators of the Motor Vehicles Act,” Dr. Saha explained.

Awareness Meetings: “We organize ‘Prayas’ meetings with drivers, motor syndicates, and the general public to discourage reckless driving and overloading,” he added.

Safety Signage: “Warning signboards have been installed at accident-prone and hazardous road bends to alert drivers,” the Chief Minister noted.

Alcohol Testing: “Breath analyzers are used to identify drivers operating vehicles under the influence of alcohol,” he said.

Traffic Awareness Campaigns: “Audio recordings on traffic rules are played at motor stands to educate passengers and drivers alike,” Dr. Saha concluded.

The Chief Minister reiterated the government’s dedication to reducing road accidents and ensuring the safety of citizens on Tripura’s roads.