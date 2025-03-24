Tripura to Get State-of-the-Art Eco Park, Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury with Kolkata’s Nicco Park Representative Visit Site

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 24, 2025: “The entire state is moving forward on the path of development under Modi ji, and Majlishpur is not lagging behind in the touch of modernity,” said Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury while inspecting the proposed site for a world-class eco park in Sachindranagar Colony of Jirania under West Tripura district.

With an aim to put Tripura’s tourism industry on the global map and attract visitors from across the country and beyond, the government has approved the construction of a state-of-the-art eco park modeled after Kolkata’s Nicco Park. The ambitious project, with an estimated cost of ₹50 crore, has been sanctioned under the central government’s ‘Swadesh Darshan 2.0’ scheme.

Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury, accompanied by Kolkata Nicco Park Managing Director Rajib Kaul, President Rahul Mitra, Arup Goswami and Tourism Department Secretary Uttam Kumar Chakma visited the designated area to assess the groundwork. Local officials and residents were also present during the inspection.

Expressing optimism about the project’s impact, Chowdhury stated, “This eco park will not only boost tourism in Tripura but also create employment opportunities and improve the quality of life for people in the region. Our goal is to ensure that work progresses at a fast pace so that the state reaps the benefits of modern tourism infrastructure.”