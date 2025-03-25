NPF Central Team Holds Consultative Meeting With Kohima Division

NET Web Desk

Kohima, Mar 25: The Naga People’s Front (NPF) Central Team held a consultative meeting with its Kohima Division on Monday at the party’s central office to strengthen its organizational base and reaffirm its regional identity.

Senior party leaders and members participated in the discussions, which focused on reinforcing the party’s foundation. Addressing the gathering, NPF Secretary General and MLA Achumbemo Kikon emphasized the party’s core values, stating that while the NPF remains in alliance with other political parties in the state government, its fundamental principles remain unchanged.

NPF President Apong Pongener expressed optimism about the party’s prospects, stating that many leaders are eager to return to the NPF fold.