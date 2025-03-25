Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Arunachal Receives National Award For Excellence In TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan

No Comments
Posted in Arunachal Pradesh, Featured, Northeast
NET Web Desk

Itanagar, Mar 25: Arunachal Pradesh has been awarded the National Award for its outstanding performance in the 100-Day TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan. Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed his pride over the state’s achievement, congratulating the people and all stakeholders involved in the campaign.

In a message shared on social media, Khandu praised the collective efforts of the team, recognizing the milestone as a significant step toward a TB-free future for the state. The CM emphasized that this award highlights the state’s commitment to achieving better health outcomes for its citizens.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles
Related News