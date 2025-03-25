Arunachal Receives National Award For Excellence In TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan

NET Web Desk

Itanagar, Mar 25: Arunachal Pradesh has been awarded the National Award for its outstanding performance in the 100-Day TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan. Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed his pride over the state’s achievement, congratulating the people and all stakeholders involved in the campaign.

In a message shared on social media, Khandu praised the collective efforts of the team, recognizing the milestone as a significant step toward a TB-free future for the state. The CM emphasized that this award highlights the state’s commitment to achieving better health outcomes for its citizens.