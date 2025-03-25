Arunachal To Host North East Aviation Summit In Itanagar On September 5

NET Web Desk

Itanagar, Mar 25: Arunachal Pradesh will host the 3rd North East Aviation Summit in Itanagar on September 5, organized by the Ministry of Civil Aviation in collaboration with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI). The summit aims to strengthen air connectivity and promote Arunachal as a key aviation and tourism hub.

The announcement was made during a meeting between Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu and Arunachal Pradesh Civil Aviation Minister Balo Raja, where Raja sought faster completion of the permanent terminal building at Donyi Polo Airport, Hollongi. He also urged for increased flight connectivity, regulation of high airfare, and expansion of air services to southern India.

Naidu assured that new flight services would be introduced along with the inauguration of the new terminal. He also directed the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to include an aero bridge in the terminal’s design.

Raja further proposed the development of Advanced Landing Grounds (ALGs) at Richi near Daporijo and Tarmoba (Kombo) near Aalo, the reactivation of the ALG in Anini (Alinye), and the installation of an Instrument Landing System (ILS) at Tezu Airport to accommodate larger aircraft.

For helicopter connectivity, Raja sought approval for heliports in Koloriang, Anini, Tawang, Deomali, Seppa, and Nacho under UDAN 5.2. Naidu requested a comprehensive proposal on the matter.

Earlier, Raja and state BJP president Kaling Moyong met Union Urban Affairs Minister Manoharlal Khattar to discuss the development of Guminnagar under the 15th Finance Commission Grants. Khattar assured support for urban redevelopment in Arunachal.

The delegation also met Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Minority & Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju to discuss initiatives for tourism and cultural development in the state.