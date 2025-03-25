Assam CM Criticizes Congress Over Alleged Assault On Deputy Speaker In Assembly

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Mar 25: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday criticized the Congress party, accusing it of having “no right to lecture anyone on Freedom of Expression” following an alleged assault on Deputy Speaker Numal Momin during the Assam Legislative Assembly session on Monday.

The incident reportedly occurred after a confrontation between Congress MLA Nurul Huda and Deputy Speaker Momin, a veteran tribal leader. Sarma, in a post on X, claimed the attack happened “simply because they don’t agree with his FOE.”

“Congress has no right to lecture anyone on Freedom of Expression. Yesterday in the Assam Assembly, their MLAs assaulted the Deputy Speaker, a veteran tribal leader, simply because they don’t agree with his FOE,” Sarma stated.

The altercation has raised concerns regarding democratic conduct within the state legislature. Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika condemned the attack, calling it a “direct insult to the Assembly and the Constitution.” Hazarika expressed his disapproval on social media, emphasizing that such actions were unacceptable in the “sacred place of democracy.”

The incident occurred amid protests by Congress and AIUDF legislators, who were demonstrating against BJP MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi for allegedly attempting to assault opposition members and using abusive language during a debate on March 21. Congress legislators wore black shirts in protest, while AIUDF members tried to bring bamboo structures into the Assembly, though they were stopped by security.

Opposition legislators also called for action against Kurmi and criticized the Speaker’s handling of the situation.