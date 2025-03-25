Assam Panchayat Elections To Be Held In April, Confirms Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Mar 25: Assam’s Panchayat and Rural Development Minister, Ranjeet Kumar Dass, announced on Tuesday that the state will conduct its Panchayat elections in April. He urged the Assam State Election Commission to announce the election dates as soon as possible.

“Our government is ready for the Panchayat elections, and we request the Assam State Election Commission to announce the dates promptly. If the election dates are set for April 3, the election process will be completed by May 3. If the dates are announced on April 4, 5, or 6, the elections will conclude by May 4, 5, or 6,” Dass said.

This year, candidates for Gram Panchayat elections will not be affiliated with political parties. However, political party-backed candidates will contest at the Anchalik Panchayat and Zila Parishad levels. The existing norms regarding child and educational qualifications will continue to apply in the elections.

Additionally, the Assam government has passed the Assam Panchayat (Amendment) Bill, 2025. The amendment introduces new guidelines for the settlement of Haats (markets). Haats within the jurisdiction of Gaon Panchayat, Anchalik Panchayat, or Zila Parishad will be settled through tenders for a period not exceeding one Panchayat year. Haats with an annual settlement value between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 10 lakh will be transferred to the Anchalik Panchayat, while those exceeding Rs 10 lakh will fall under the Zila Parishad. The Standing Committee will be responsible for reviewing and approving the tenders.

These amendments are set to take effect from the next Panchayat Year.