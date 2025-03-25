Assam Rifles Organizes Medical Camp in South Tripura to Mark 190th Raising Day

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 25, 2025: In a significant outreach effort, Assam Rifles conducted a medical camp at Karaimura, South Tripura, to commemorate its 190th Raising Day. The initiative aimed to extend quality healthcare services to underprivileged sections of society, reflecting the organization’s dedication to community welfare.

The camp saw an overwhelming response, with 680 individuals benefiting from medical consultations and dental treatments. A dedicated medical team provided essential services, including general health check-ups, dental care, and awareness sessions on preventive healthcare. These efforts play a pivotal role in identifying lifestyle diseases early, enabling timely intervention and reducing long-term health risks.

The local community expressed heartfelt gratitude to Assam Rifles for their humanitarian endeavor, lauding the organization’s unwavering commitment to their well-being. Such initiatives not only foster goodwill but also contribute to building a healthier and happier society.

Assam Rifles remains steadfast in its mission to serve the people of the Northeast, actively enhancing their health, education, and overall quality of life.