NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Mar 25: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to social media on Tuesday to announce the introduction of several new bird species at the Assam Zoo. The zoo has welcomed the Comb Duck, Chukar Partridge, Java Sparrow, along with four other species, all part of an animal exchange program.

CM Sarma encouraged the public to visit the zoo and witness the newly arrived species, inviting families and friends to explore the rich wildlife now on display.