Gorsam Kora Festival In Arunachal Pradesh to Celebrate Buddhist Heritage And India-Bhutan Friendship

Tawang, Mar 25: The Gorsam Kora festival in Arunachal Pradesh, celebrating the shared Buddhist heritage and the strong bond between India and Bhutan, will take place from March 26 to 29 in Zemithang Valley, Tawang district. The festival will be held at the historic Gorsam Chorten, a 93-foot stupa built in the 12th century by local monk Lama Pradhar.

Zemithang, known for its historical significance as the refuge of the 14th Dalai Lama in 1959, is also home to the Gorsam Chorten, which is modeled after Nepal’s Boudhanath stupa and has a spiritual connection with the Chorten Kora in Trashiyangtse, Bhutan.

Thousands of devotees, including Bhutanese nationals, are expected to attend the festival, which marks the last day of the first month in the Lunar calendar. The event will begin with prayers led by Buddhist icon Thengtse Rinpoche, followed by rituals at the Khinzemane tree, believed to have been planted by the Dalai Lama. Monks will chant mantras and perform traditional Buddhist ceremonies.

The festival will also feature cultural performances by local troupes and Indian Army bands, along with martial arts displays such as Mallakhamb and Zanjh Pathaka. Pilgrims and Lamas from Bhutan, Tawang, and neighboring regions will gather, promoting cultural exchange.

The event will also include community activities like medical camps, and a cleanliness drive under the ‘Zero Waste Festival’ theme, supported by the Indian Army and local administration. Zemithang Valley, included in the Vibrant Village Programme, is set to become a key tourist destination, focusing on eco-tourism and heritage, with locals setting up homestays for visitors.