Governor Vijay Kumar Singh Attends 19th Convocation Of Mizoram University

Aizawl, Mar 25: Mizoram Governor General (Dr) Vijay Kumar Singh, PVSM, AVSM, YSM (Retd), graced the 19th Convocation of Mizoram University (MZU) on Tuesday, held at the Multipurpose Hall, MZU Campus, Tanhril. The Governor General, who serves as the Chief Rector of MZU, was joined by Mizoram Chief Minister, Pu Lalduhoma, who attended the event as the Guest of Honour.

The event began with the Governor and Chief Minister planting saplings on the MZU campus before the convocation proceedings commenced. In his address, Dr. Singh congratulated the graduates, gold medalists, and prize winners, encouraging them to contribute meaningfully to society and inspire future generations.

Dr. Singh highlighted MZU’s significant role in Mizoram’s socio-economic development, particularly since its transition to a Central University in 2001. He commended MZU for its outstanding rankings, including 77th place in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) and its top ranking among Northeast universities in the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings 2024. The university was also recognized as the 15th among the top 20 Central Universities in India according to the Indian Institutional Ranking Framework (IIRF) 2024.

The Governor emphasized the university’s efforts in implementing the Choice-Based Credit System, promoting green energy, and advancing faculty capabilities. He stressed that education should foster holistic development, helping students excel in both academics and personal growth. Dr. Singh also expressed satisfaction with the recent passage of the Mizoram State University Bill 2025, which envisions MZU as a research-intensive institution by 2035.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma, in his speech, expressed pride in MZU’s achievements, including its Grade ‘A’ in the NAAC assessment and its ‘A’ grade in the Green Audit Report. He also highlighted the university’s leadership in online education and plans to introduce new courses such as LLM and integrated LLB. The Chief Minister called for a ragging-free environment and urged the MZU community to uphold values of harmony and dignity within the academic space.

The convocation ceremony saw 7,724 students awarded degrees, including 104 Ph.D. recipients, 567 Master’s Degree holders, and 51 Gold Medalists. The event was attended by MZU faculty, staff, students, and their families.

Mizoram University, established in 2001, currently offers a wide range of undergraduate, postgraduate, and Ph.D. programs across 37 departments and two centers. It has 40 affiliated colleges and one constituent college.