Manipur Folk Singer Mangka Receives Prestigious Women’s Achiever Award 2025

NET Web Desk

Renowned folk singer and educator from Manipur, Mangka Mayanglambam, has been honored with the Women’s Achiever Award 2025 by the Governor of Assam. The prestigious award was presented at the Annual Award Ceremony hosted by FLO Northeast, the women’s wing of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), held at Vivanta Hotel.

The event celebrated the achievements of exceptional individuals who have made a significant impact on society. Mangka’s recognition underscores her unwavering dedication to promoting art and culture through her music while also mentoring and educating the next generation of artists.

With a legacy spanning over 40 years, FLO Northeast has been instrumental in fostering entrepreneurship and professional excellence among women. Through initiatives such as workshops, training programs, and mentorship, the organization continues to empower women across various sectors, from grassroots artisans to business professionals.

FICCI FLO remains committed to creating opportunities for women’s growth and development and welcomes partnerships and sponsorships that align with its mission. The organization encourages collaboration to drive meaningful change in the landscape of women’s empowerment.