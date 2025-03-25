Manipur: Governor Inaugurates State Krishi Mela 2025

NET Web Desk

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla inaugurated the State Krishi Mela 2025 today at Iboyaima Shumang Leela Sanglen, Palace Compound. The event, organized by the State Agricultural Management and Extension Training Institute (SAMETI), Manipur, and the Department of Agriculture, aims to promote agricultural advancements and government initiatives in the sector.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Bhalla highlighted the crucial role of agriculture in sustaining the state’s economy and emphasized that the Krishi Mela serves as a platform for sharing innovations, knowledge, and awareness about government schemes for agricultural development.

He noted the significant progress made in agriculture over the years, including advancements in farming techniques, sustainability, and mechanization. However, he stressed the need for further efforts to improve productivity and efficiency, with institutions like Central Agricultural University (CAU) playing a key role in research and development. The government, he added, continues to support farmers through the provision of seeds, subsidies, financial aid, and expert guidance.

During the event, Governor Bhalla interacted with participants from different districts and departments, exploring exhibits of local products, agricultural equipment, and farm-related innovations. He inquired about the showcased technologies to understand their applications and benefits.

Additionally, the Governor distributed benefits to beneficiaries under various government schemes. The event was also attended by Dr. Anupam Mishra, Vice Chancellor of Central Agricultural University (CAU), Imphal, and Arun Kumar Sinha, Principal Secretary (Agriculture).