Meghalaya MP Ricky AJ Syngkon Demands Removal Of NEHU Vice Chancellor

NET Web Desk

Shillong, Mar 25: Shillong Lok Sabha MP, Ricky AJ Syngkon, raised the issue of removing the Vice Chancellor of North Eastern Hills University (NEHU), Prof. Prabha Shankar Shukla, during a speech in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Syngkon urged the concerned ministry to take action against the incumbent Vice Chancellor, citing a leadership crisis that has led to significant disruptions at the university. He highlighted that the incompetence of the Vice Chancellor has resulted in protests by students, teachers, and non-teaching staff, bringing university operations to a standstill.

The MP emphasized that, over the past two months, NEHU has been severely impacted, particularly in the areas of teaching and research, which he described as the core mission of any educational institution.