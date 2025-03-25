Mizoram CM Lalduhoma Reshuffles Portfolios Of Seven Ministers

NET Web Desk

Aizawl, Mar 25: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma has reshuffled the portfolios of seven ministers, according to a notification issued by Chief Secretary Khilli Ram Meena.

Home Minister K Sapdanga will now oversee Home, Urban Development and Poverty Alleviation, and Personnel and Administrative Reforms. The Disaster Management and Rehabilitation portfolio, previously held by Sapdanga, has been assigned to Minister of State Professor Lalnilawma, who will continue to manage Rural Development and Administration, and Public Health Engineering.

Minister of State Lalnghinglova Hmar has been given charge of the Tourism portfolio, previously held by Cabinet Minister Lalrinpuii. Hmar will continue to oversee Sports and Youth Services, Labour, Employment, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, and Excise and Narcotics. Lalrinpuii will now be responsible for Health and Family Welfare, and Social Welfare and Women and Child Development.

Cabinet Minister C Lalsawivunga has been assigned the Horticulture Department, which was earlier under Lalnilawma, in addition to his existing portfolios—Art and Culture, District Council and Minority Affairs, and Animal Husbandry and Veterinary.

With the merger of the Information and Public Relations Department with the Printing and Stationery Department, the newly created Information, Public Relations, Printing, and Stationery portfolio has been allocated to Cabinet Minister Vanlalhlana. He will also continue handling School Education, Higher and Technical Education, and Information and Communication Technology.

Minister of State F Rodingliana, who previously handled Printing and Stationery, will now oversee Power and Electricity, and Commerce and Industries.