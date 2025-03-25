Nagaland Solar Mission Holds First Meeting To Plan Solar Energy Implementation

NET Web Desk

Kohima, Mar 25: The Nagaland Solar Mission held its first meeting on Monday in Kohima under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary J Alam to discuss the implementation of the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, which aims to promote rooftop solar panel installations in residential households across the state.

To oversee the execution of the scheme, the state government decided to establish a Solar Mission Team at the Directorate level and a Solar Mission Cell at the Secretariat level.

The meeting was attended by the Finance Commissioner, Secretary of Power, Engineer-in-Chief (Power), and other officials from the Power Department.