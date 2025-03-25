Tripura Government Accelerates Healthcare Expansion with New GBP Hospital Block, Completion by 2027: CM Dr Manik Saha

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 25, 2025: The state government is making significant strides in healthcare infrastructure, with the construction of a new hospital block at GB Pant Hospital progressing steadily. The facility, expected to be completed by 2027, aims to enhance patient care and medical services, Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha informed the Tripura Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.

Despite ongoing construction, Dr. Saha assured that medical services at GBP Hospital—the state’s leading referral healthcare institution—continue without disruption. He emphasized that while patients initially seek treatment at sub-divisional and district hospitals, complex cases requiring advanced medical care are swiftly referred to GBP Hospital.

“Our focus is on delivering specialized and high-quality treatment. Patients at GBP Hospital receive expert care from highly trained doctors and medical professionals,” Dr. Saha stated.

Acknowledging space constraints in certain departments, he said the new hospital block would provide much-needed expansion, allowing specific units to be relocated to improve patient management. “The hospital is equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure, an efficient medical workforce, and a robust patient care system,” he added.

Highlighting GBP Hospital’s advanced super-specialty services, the Chief Minister noted that the facility currently operates across nine key departments, including Cardiology, Neurology, Neurosurgery, Urology, Nephrology, Plastic Surgery, Gastroenterology, Gastro Surgery, and C.T.V.S. & IR.

The hospital has also achieved significant medical milestones, conducting two kidney transplants between April 2022 and February 2025. In addition, sixty open-heart surgeries and twenty-two Coronary Artery Bypass Grafts (C.A.B.G.) have been successfully performed in the C.T.V.S. and IR departments. The super-specialty block is staffed with fifteen specialists, including eleven permanent doctors and four contractual super-specialists.

The new GBP Hospital block is a testament to the government’s commitment to strengthening healthcare facilities and ensuring comprehensive medical services for the people of Tripura.