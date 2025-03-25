Tripura LoP Jitendra Chaudhury Seeks Privilege Motion Against Minister Ratan Lal Nath Over Alleged Racist Remark

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 25, 2025: Tripura’s Leader of Opposition (LoP) Jitendra Chaudhury has formally petitioned the Speaker of the Tripura Legislative Assembly urging permission to move a Privilege Motion against Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ratan Lal Nath. The move comes in response to an alleged derogatory and racist remark made by Nath during the Budget discussion.

In his letter, Chaudhury, who also serves as the state secretary of the CPIM, invoked Rule 173 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Tripura Legislative Assembly. He pointed out that the Minister’s statement—”Jiten Babu has demonstrated his tribe”—was not only offensive but also racially insensitive.

“This comment is not just abusive and demeaning, but it also carries a deep-seated racial undertone targeting me, my family, and my entire community. It is a blatant breach of privilege committed by Minister Ratan Lal Nath during my discussion on the 2025-26 Budget on March 24, 2025,” Chaudhury stated in the letter.

Earlier in the day, CPIM legislators staged a walkout from the Assembly in protest against the remark. The party has also demanded an immediate retraction of the statement.