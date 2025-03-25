Tripura’s Pollution Control Board Addresses 161 out of 169 Complaints, Tests Over 3,694 Water Samples from 2,448 Locations in 3 Years

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 25, 2025: The Tripura State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) has addressed 161 out of 169 complaints related to air, noise, and water pollution over the past three financial years, according to Science, Technology & Environment Minister Animesh Debbarma on Tuesday. Responding to a query by CPIM MLA Nayan Sarkar during the state assembly’s budget session, Debbarma revealed that 81 show-cause notices and 81 closure orders were issued for environmental violations, though no fines were imposed.

The TSPCB conducted extensive water quality assessments, analyzing 870 samples from 120 locations in 2022-23, 1,954 samples from 1,204 locations in 2023-24, and 870 samples from 120 locations in 2024-25. These included rivers, ponds, lakes, and groundwater. Additionally, wastewater from industrial and healthcare facilities was tested at 60 locations in 2022-23, 62 in 2023-24, and 68 in 2024-25. Post-Durga festival pollution was also monitored, with 117 samples collected from rivers like Howrah and Gomti over three years.

Air quality in Agartala was tested with 576 samples collected annually from two locations. During festival seasons, 237 samples were analyzed from nine locations each year. Brick kiln emissions were monitored at eight locations annually, with 48 samples tested each year. Noise pollution was measured at 108 locations during festivals in 2022-23 and 2023-24, increasing to 122 locations in 2024-25. Subdivision-based noise assessments were conducted at 96 locations annually.

The TSPCB operates from three permanent offices, focusing on air pollution from brick kilns and other sources. The board’s comprehensive monitoring efforts underscore its commitment to safeguarding Tripura’s environment.