Arunachal DCM Chowna Mein Meets BJP Workers, Discusses Party Strategy

NET Web Desk

Itanagar, Mar 26: Arunachal Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein met BJP workers from Chongkham and Wakro on Wednesday to discuss party coordination and grassroots strengthening. The interaction was led by Mandal President Chow Wijikta Namchoom.

During the meeting, Mein emphasized the party’s focus on governance and ensuring that government schemes reach the grassroots level. He highlighted the importance of strengthening booth-level organization ahead of the upcoming coordination meeting.

“Our core agenda is to deliver and perform so that the benefits of government schemes reach the last person in society. Our focus remains on earning the trust of the people through the vision and performance of our government,” Mein stated.

He also expressed appreciation for the dedication of BJP workers, calling their contributions the cornerstone of the party’s strength.