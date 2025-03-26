Manipur: Federation Of Haomee Criticizes President’s Rule, Calls For Urgent Intervention

NET Web Desk

The Federation of Haomee has strongly condemned the imposition of President’s Rule in Manipur, stating that it has failed to restore law and order in the state. In a statement issued on Tuesday, the organization accused the government of neglecting key security concerns and allowing unrest to persist despite repeated assurances from Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Federation of Haomee pointed to the implementation of President’s Rule on February 13, 2025, arguing that it has not led to any significant improvement in the security situation. The organization also criticized the March 8, 2025, announcement by Home Minister Amit Shah, which promised free movement along national highways, claiming that the assurance has proven ineffective as illegal activities continue unchecked. The statement alleged that the failure to maintain security has only aggravated public distress.

Raising concerns about illegal migration, the organization accused the government of protecting certain individuals, including Zomi Revolutionary Army (ZRA) President Thanglianpao, a former Member of Parliament in Myanmar, and Kuki National Organization (KNO) President PS Haokip. It claimed that despite their alleged involvement in unlawful activities, the Indian government has failed to take appropriate action against them.

The Federation of Haomee also highlighted the worsening law and order situation in the state, alleging that issues such as poppy cultivation, drug trade, deforestation, illegal encroachments, and threats to Manipur’s territorial integrity have intensified under President’s Rule. It further criticized the delay in implementing the delimitation process, claiming that certain groups were being favored to the detriment of the indigenous population.

Questioning whether true peace had been achieved, the organization warned that some factions continued to expand their influence unchecked. It cautioned that continued mismanagement and neglect of crucial policy decisions could further destabilize the region.

Additionally, the Federation of Haomee called for the removal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) from six districts in Manipur and urged the public to remain vigilant. It warned that if the Indian government failed to take corrective measures, it would reinforce suspicions that Manipur was being destabilized under a broader political agenda.

Concluding the statement, Federation of Haomee President Sapamcha Jadumani urged immediate intervention to address the prevailing issues, warning that prolonged inaction could have severe consequences for the state’s security and governance.