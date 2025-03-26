Manipur: Wushu Star Naorem Roshibina Appointed As DSP (Sports)

NET Web Desk

Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla handed over the appointment letter to Arjuna Awardee and Wushu champion Naorem Roshibina Devi, appointing her as Deputy Superintendent of Police (Sports) in Manipur.

The Government of Manipur honored Roshibina Devi for her remarkable achievements and contributions to Indian sports. Recognized as a trailblazer in Wushu, she has brought laurels to the state and the nation with her outstanding performances on the international stage.

During the ceremony, Governor Bhalla congratulated her and extended his best wishes for continued success in both her sporting career and new administrative role. The appointment underscores the government’s commitment to promoting sports and supporting athletes who have excelled at the highest levels.